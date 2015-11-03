Akash Shukla

Former Sr. Features Writer, Entrepreneur India

With four years of journalistic and editorial experience from two leading English dailies, namely, The Pioneer and Hindustan Times, Akash dabbles in Applied Linguistics and mainstream journalism. His interests include book writing, travelogues, Gender Studies and Shaivism. The author is a senior features writer cum sub editor at 'Entrepreneur Online' and has a dual masters in journalism and English Language Teaching (ELT).

News and Trends

Twin biz lessons for NaMo from Bihar fiasco

The focus on infrastructure will need to gain momentum and should be fortified in future

Finance

Is India next hot destination for gold investment?

The government has declared an interest rate of 2.25% for medium-term deposit and 2.5% for the long-term scenario

Entrepreneurs

A startup democracy: Picsdream for photographers by photographer

What to do with all the beautiful photographs that we take?

Starting a Business

4 essentials to understand a startup

A commonly pervasive myth is that you need an MBA with loads of cash to spearhead one

Technology

Smart lighting: Industry estimates growth in billions by 2020

IOTA Lite corresponds to beats and its luminosity responds to the beat's quickness

Growth Strategies

How healthy is health in Indian health insurance policy?

Most health insurers today are just providers for financial safety

