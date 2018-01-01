Akash Shukla

Akash Shukla

Sr. Features Writer, Entrepreneur India

With four years of journalistic and editorial experience from two leading English dailies, namely, The Pioneer and Hindustan Times, Akash dabbles in Applied Linguistics and mainstream journalism. His interests include book writing, travelogues, Gender Studies and Shaivism. The author is a senior features writer cum sub editor at 'Entrepreneur Online' and has a dual masters in journalism and English Language Teaching (ELT).

More From Akash Shukla

Business Lessons

The focus on infrastructure will need to gain momentum and should be fortified in future
3 min read
Gold

The government has declared an interest rate of 2.25% for medium-term deposit and 2.5% for the long-term scenario
3 min read
Unique Selling Point

What to do with all the beautiful photographs that we take?
3 min read
Startup Basics

A commonly pervasive myth is that you need an MBA with loads of cash to spearhead one
3 min read
Technology Startups

IOTA Lite corresponds to beats and its luminosity responds to the beat's quickness
2 min read
Health Care

Most health insurers today are just providers for financial safety
4 min read
Content Strategy

Doing away with long and sketchy sentences will lead to apt expression with the needful SEO
4 min read
Management Lessons

Reducing power differential and suspending judgments continue to be the new-age chartbusters
4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg

India is only second to US on the count of FB users.
3 min read
Managing Employees

Good evaluations are good parleys and not just appropriately-filled forms.
3 min read
Your Money

If there is a discount on a car that I own, does it not indirectly mean mine is overpriced?
3 min read
Entrepreneurship

Since hoarding is the root cause, the entrepreneurs must seize opportunity and end red tape between producers and consumers.
4 min read
Hiring Employees

An insight to what some leading employers look for when they are on a hiring spree.
4 min read
Job Interview

Logic continues to surpass academic merit tweaking interview situation.
3 min read
Business Ideas

Survival of the fittest continues to rule the roost
4 min read
