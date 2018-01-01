Akash Shukla

With four years of journalistic and editorial experience from two leading English dailies, namely, The Pioneer and Hindustan Times, Akash dabbles in Applied Linguistics and mainstream journalism. His interests include book writing, travelogues, Gender Studies and Shaivism. The author is a senior features writer cum sub editor at 'Entrepreneur Online' and has a dual masters in journalism and English Language Teaching (ELT).
Business Lessons
Twin biz lessons for NaMo from Bihar fiasco
The focus on infrastructure will need to gain momentum and should be fortified in future
Gold
Is India next hot destination for gold investment?
The government has declared an interest rate of 2.25% for medium-term deposit and 2.5% for the long-term scenario
Unique Selling Point
A startup democracy: Picsdream for photographers by photographer
What to do with all the beautiful photographs that we take?
Startup Basics
4 essentials to understand a startup
A commonly pervasive myth is that you need an MBA with loads of cash to spearhead one
Technology Startups
Smart lighting: Industry estimates growth in billions by 2020
IOTA Lite corresponds to beats and its luminosity responds to the beat's quickness
Health Care
How healthy is health in Indian health insurance policy?
Most health insurers today are just providers for financial safety
Content Strategy
Startups mustn't belittle content over SEO
Doing away with long and sketchy sentences will lead to apt expression with the needful SEO
Management Lessons
7 management lessons that entail Ramayana
Reducing power differential and suspending judgments continue to be the new-age chartbusters
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook: What is Mark's entrepreneurial agenda in India?
India is only second to US on the count of FB users.
Managing Employees
Ahead of bell curve: Employee appraisal is beyond forms!
Good evaluations are good parleys and not just appropriately-filled forms.
Your Money
How helpful is a discount?
If there is a discount on a car that I own, does it not indirectly mean mine is overpriced?
Entrepreneurship
Modern seed technology, startups capable of ending pulses' price dilemma
Since hoarding is the root cause, the entrepreneurs must seize opportunity and end red tape between producers and consumers.
Hiring Employees
4 traits to clinch a great marketing hire
An insight to what some leading employers look for when they are on a hiring spree.
Job Interview
Logic Vs Emotion: What would you use in an interview?
Logic continues to surpass academic merit tweaking interview situation.
Business Ideas
Imminent Ravana in biz brings successful Rama to fore
Survival of the fittest continues to rule the roost