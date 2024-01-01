Akhil Aryan
Co-founder & CEO of ION Energy
Latest
Battery Swapping-Is It a Success In India?
If India envisions to break out on the electric mobility front in the coming years, it is crucial to create an EV charging ecosystem alongside
These Steps will Ensure India is Prepared for the EV Revolution
The policymakers and the automobile industry are implementing critically productive measures to maneuver a nationwide change
Here's How India Can Ensure Smart Infrastructure for EVs
Multiple factors enable the making of a dynamic EV-friendly economy including monetary incentives, charging infrastructure and consumer awareness, among others
How AI and Data Analytics Will Help in Predicting Battery Life and its Extension
The EV uptake suggests a significant transition in battery manufacturing volumes and increased investment in battery technology