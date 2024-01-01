Akhil Aryan

Co-founder & CEO of ION Energy

Akhil Aryan, Co-Founder & CEO at ION Energy, one of the world’s most advanced battery management and intelligence platform.

Latest

Technology

Battery Swapping-Is It a Success In India?

If India envisions to break out on the electric mobility front in the coming years, it is crucial to create an EV charging ecosystem alongside

Technology

These Steps will Ensure India is Prepared for the EV Revolution

The policymakers and the automobile industry are implementing critically productive measures to maneuver a nationwide change

Growth Strategies

Here's How India Can Ensure Smart Infrastructure for EVs

Multiple factors enable the making of a dynamic EV-friendly economy including monetary incentives, charging infrastructure and consumer awareness, among others

Technology

How AI and Data Analytics Will Help in Predicting Battery Life and its Extension

The EV uptake suggests a significant transition in battery manufacturing volumes and increased investment in battery technology

