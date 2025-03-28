Akshay Das

Bio

Abhishek Das's field of expertise lies in explanatory journalism with a keen interest in the Indian startup ecosystem. 

Latest

Finance

Cross-Chain: A Delicate Balance of Innovation and Risk

The Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol is widely regarded as one of the most promising solutions for achieving true blockchain interoperability

News and Trends

Rethinking Early English Education in a Globalized World

As one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, English can open doors for young learners long before they're even aware of its potential impact. But how do you introduce a second language to a child who's still mastering their first?

News and Trends

From Niche to Necessity: How to lead the Charge in Security in the Digital Age

Broadcom, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, responds to this industry challenge by turning to Rajesh Devadasan's expertise as its Head of Program Management for Symantec Information and Network Security Division.

Sponsored Content

How this Entrepreneur turned an Unconventional Background into a Thriving Career

Born into a middle-class Indian family, raised in Kuwait, and educated at an unheralded university in India, Shibu didn't have the privilege of an elite pedigree. Instead, he had to rely on hard work, determination, and an insatiable hunger to build something meaningful.

News and Trends

How One Platform Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Communication with AI

Through his article, the successful business owner Mike Yan examines technological progress in online marketing and discusses how advanced automated chat experiences will reconfigure consumer interactions.

News and Trends

Mistakes to Avoid During your Loan Application Process

In this blog, we will talk about the top 7 mistakes you must avoid during your loan application process.

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...