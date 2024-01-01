Akshay Munjal
President, BML Munjal University
An MBA from Pepperdine University, USA and a graduate in BSc (Hon) in Management from the University of Bradford, UK, Akshay Munjal joined the Hero Group in 2006. As the executive director, BML Munjal University, he is the driving force behind this higher education initiative.
Prior to his MBA, Akshay Munjal worked at Hero MindMine and Easy Bill Ltd., both Hero Group companies. He has also worked with companies such as Accenture, Nestle and American Honda Motors.
He has been an active member of the Rotary Society of India and has also volunteered with the United Nations.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Upgrading Skills Every Five Years Should Be Mandatory Requirement
Investing in people through quality education and upgrading skills would build human capital, which is key to supporting sustainable economic growth and creating more inclusive societies