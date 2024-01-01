Akshit Mehta

Founder, Vorq Space

An LLB Graduate from Government Law College, Akshit could have easily tried taking the lucrative corporate route, but the entrepreneurial bug in him didn’t let him!

After working in the family business for 5 years, Akshit decided to pursue something else - build himself his own story of success, no matter how small. Stepping out of his comfort zone, Akshit connected with his inner self and decided to build a co-working space like none other! From this passion to find his true calling, Vorq Space was born on 10th October, 2016.

Today, with 3 centres, present in Andheri and Lower Parel, Vorq Space was established with the idea of building a boutique, fully equipped co-working space. Akshit strongly believes that the focus of any good co-working space should be to enhance productivity. This has helped Vorq Space in becoming a coveted spot for start-ups, freelancers and corporates alike. A well-furnished plug & play office at your fingertips and more. From hourly passes to Vorqaholic Desks & Cabins, the space is also open to night visits. What one gets when they enter Vorq Space is interesting interiors, high-speed wireless internet, fully equipped meeting & conference rooms, printing facilities and the Vorqaholic Vibe!