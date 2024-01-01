Alok Arora

Founder and CEO, LingosMio.com

Growth Strategies

5 ways to channel freelance force for your startup

A lot of the times, the difficulty lies not in finding freelancers but in delegation of the work.

Growth Strategies

How to build products users love

A lot of companies as they scale are not able to provide the customer support.

Starting a Business

6 ways to find ideal partners for your start-up

No matter how good the idea is, if you cannot get a nice group of people together to execute, your plan is bound to fail.

Growth Strategies

7 effective ways to acquire your first 1,000 customers

Getting to the first 1,000 users is not the most important thing. It's important to speak to the users & understand what motivates them to use products such as yours.

