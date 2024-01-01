Amardeep Sibia
CEO at SatSure
Amardeep Sibia is CEO at SatSure Ltd, a space-tech company based out of UK that develops innovative solutions for monetizing data collected by satellites.Prior to enetring the space-tech domain he was a full-time corporate junkie having spent over 16 years at Goldman Sachs as VP and Executive Director.
