Ameve Sharma

Founder, Kapiva

Ameve has spent five years in his family business and worked with the global management consulting firm McKinsey to gain a much bigger exposure, before his own entrepreneurial plunge. His stint at McKinsey gave him a bird’s eye view of India’s changing consumer landscape and inspired him to launch Kapiva – a brand improving people’s lives through better quality foods packed with the goodness of nature.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

CxO Self-Care Bible

With worldwide spreading out of numerous organizations, supervisory at the top is being exhausted with amplified work stress. Embodiment of remedial routine habits and reform oneself into an improved workplace you

Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Make Your Supply Chain More Sustainable

One has to be pro-active in adopting sustainability in supply chain management, without waiting to be driven by competitive pressures or regulatory compliances

More Authors You Might Like