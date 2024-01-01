Ameve Sharma
Founder, Kapiva
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
CxO Self-Care Bible
With worldwide spreading out of numerous organizations, supervisory at the top is being exhausted with amplified work stress. Embodiment of remedial routine habits and reform oneself into an improved workplace you
5 Ways to Make Your Supply Chain More Sustainable
One has to be pro-active in adopting sustainability in supply chain management, without waiting to be driven by competitive pressures or regulatory compliances