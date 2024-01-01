Amit Bansal
CEO, Solv
Latest
4 Tips To Have a Highly Productive and Successful Team at any Start-up
An organisational culture based on a strong set of values helps attract and retain talent, foster a positive and productive work environment, and provide a clear sense of direction for the company
India's Mobile Phone And Accessories Market Set To Boom
This year the industry is expected to thrive further and is projected to see 190-200 million shipments in 2022 alone with 5G looming on the horizon
Embedded Financing In B2B E-commerce Can Catalyse the MSME Sector
Embedded financing allows businesses to natively implement financial services without depending on third-party services or establishing a fintech arm for the organization