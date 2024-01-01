Amit Bhasin
Co-founder at GoMechanic
An MBA and engineer, Amit Bhasin has created a name for himself in the industry for his previous stints at renowned firms like Hay Group and OYO Rooms. A true blue believer and doer, Amit put his entrepreneurial plans into action with GoMechanic.
With GoMechanic, Amit aims to create a branded and tightly controlled network of car repair workshops offering the customer a seamless, reliable and transparent experience. He believes in the use of technology as a lever to build trust and efficiency in the entire automotive repairs value chain.
Amit has a management degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahemdabad and Bachelors degree from DCE (Delhi Technological University).
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#4 Ways Shared Economy is Shaping Success Stories in the Startup Ecosystem
Globally, sharing economy has given birth to many success stories, which are today giving incumbents a run for their money