Co-founder at GoMechanic

An MBA and engineer, Amit Bhasin has created a name for himself in the industry for his previous stints at renowned firms like Hay Group and OYO Rooms. A true blue believer and doer, Amit put his entrepreneurial plans into action with GoMechanic.

With GoMechanic, Amit aims to create a branded and tightly controlled network of car repair workshops offering the customer a seamless, reliable and transparent experience. He believes in the use of technology as a lever to build trust and efficiency in the entire automotive repairs value chain.

Amit has a management degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahemdabad and Bachelors degree from DCE (Delhi Technological University).