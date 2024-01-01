Co-founder & Director, Silverbucks Consultants Private Limited

A business visionary, a financial wizard, and an inspiring corporate leader, these are the few attributes that distinguish Mr. Amit Mittal, Co-founder & Director of Silverbucks Consultants Private Limited from the contemporary entrepreneurs. The reputed Chartered Accountant is also an MBA, besides holding Diploma in Information System Audit (DISA) and DFXTM.

Mr. Amit Mittal is innovative as well as pragmatic in his work approach and entrepreneurial decisions. Mr. Amit Mittal is a splendid leader who impressively guides a team of more than 40 energetic people, and they work round the clock to deliver the best results. He has more than 20 years of experience in the Banking & Finance sector of India and serving some of the most reputed brands in the industry, such as ICICI.