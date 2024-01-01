Amit Munjal
Founder and CEO of Doctor Insta
With an experience of more than 15 years in Investment Banking and Management Consulting, Amit has donned various hats successfully.He also serves as a mentor and a business coach to various dot coms as well as to Capital Innovators, a Start-up Accelerator Program in the US. Amit is also a Charter Member of TiE, Delhi and Los Angeles Chapter of CFA Institute. He is currently founder and CEO at Doctor Insta founded by him in 2015.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
News and Trends
How Digital Penetration will Lead the Way to Increased Telemedicine Practice in India?
Telemedicine has the incredible potential to expand access to quality care and provide basic medical treatment to the entire population