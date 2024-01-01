Head of Asia Pacific (Corporate Business), F-Secure

Amit Nath, with his capacity to plan strategically coupled with his operational competence, spearheads the business growth of F-Secure in Asia Pacific (APeJ)

Amit has over 17 years of IT industry experience across different verticals like Sales, Marketing, Operations, Program Management and Management functions. He has a deep understanding of the IT security business backed by his unique ability to connect the dots from strategy to tactics. He is responsible for positioning F-Secure as a strong and channel–driven Security Company in Asia Pacific.

He is known in the industry for his track record with customers, strategic thinking, passion for excellence and perfection. He has also had a good exposure in developing businesses across geographies.His deep understanding of managing & developing ‘Value & Volume’ channels ensure excellent channel experience for F Secure partners.

Prior to joining F Secure, Amit Nath served as Regional Director, India & SAARC at Positive Technologies. He has been associated with Trend Micro as Country Manager India and SAARC. In his earlier roles, he has also worked as RSM North at Dell India, Regional Account Manager - GCP based in Kuala Lumpur at Dell and Global Program Manager - India & APAC (Global Accounts) at Dell.

He holds a BE Mechanical degree with an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies. He furthered his qualification with an Executive Program from National University of Singapore.

A recurrent commentator in media, he has written and spoken extensively on information technology, security industry issues and upcoming technologies. As an industry veteran, he has been sharing his domain knowledge and growth strategies as a guest speaker at various CIO / CSO / Channel focused industry forums as well.