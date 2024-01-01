Amitava Sengupta
Executive Vice-President & Practice Head, Digital Consulting–Industry & Process, HCL Technologies
As the head of Industry and Process Consulting practice, Amitava leads a team of experienced industry leaders, business architects, and process consultants placed across the globe, helping major enterprises redefine and reinvent themselves with a deep focus on customer experience and large-scale automation.
Latest
Impact Of COVID-19 On Global Supply Chains and Opportunities In the Post-COVID World
While there are people drawing comparisons with the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, there are several key differences from a global trade and supply chain perspective