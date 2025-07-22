Amritha Jeykot

Bio

Amritha Jeykot is a business reporter who chases numbers with a nose for stories. She thrives where markets meet human ambition.

 

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Revolutionary AI Technology Transforms Code Performance for Global Developers

Saurabh's journey to this breakthrough began at the Indian Institute of Technology, where he studied Electronics Engineering, followed by his Master's degree at Carnegie Mellon University

News and Trends

The Inception of the Crowing Glory of Jaipur

For Sunil Jain, Managing Director of Akshat, the responsibility of building at this location was clear. Jaipur deserved more than another tower. The project needed to resonate with the city's identity.

News and Trends

Why Small Creators Are Finding Early Success on Fanspicy

Small creators who join Fanspicy often see results much faster than they would on traditional platforms. In an industry where newcomers often struggle to be noticed, it offers a space where visibility does not depend on prior fame.

News and Trends

Hunting the Next Pre‑IPO Unicorn: Why Everyone Is Trying to Catch the World TradeX Rocket Before It Leaves the Station

Among the slate of highly anticipated pre-IPO unicorns—Figma, CoreWeave, Dexterity, Pony.ai, and Linqto—one name stands apart, largely because almost no one outside of deep-pocketed insiders had even heard of it until recently: World TradeX.

Sponsored Content

Instagram Ideas for Labor Day 2025: 11 Crucial Tips for Businesses and Influencers

Instagram's visual nature makes it the ideal platform to drive urgency through Reels, Stories, and shoppable tags. However, without fresh or platform-specific ideas, your brand risks getting lost in the noise.

Sponsored Content

Top 5 Assignment Helper Websites in the UK for 2025-26

Whether you're searching for affordable UK essay help or top-rated dissertation writing services, the demand for academic support is at an all-time high. These five platforms are rated among the best for students in need of plagiarism-free, fast, and expert-guided assignment help.

