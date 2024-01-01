Anil Kaul
Co-Founder & CEO, Absolutdata
Anil has over 22 years of experience in advanced analytics, market research, and management consulting. He is very passionate about analytics and leveraging technology to improve business decision-making. Prior to founding Absolutdata, Anil worked at McKinsey & Co. and Personify. He is also on the board of Edutopia, an innovative start-up in the language learning space.
An in-demand writer and speaker, Anil has published articles in McKinsey Quarterly, Marketing Science, Journal of Marketing Research and International Journal of Research. He was recently listed among the ‘10 Most Influential Analytics Leaders in India’ by Analytics Magazine India and has been quoted as a “Game Changer” in Research World. Anil has spoken at many industry conferences and top business schools, including Dartmouth, Berkeley, Cornell, Yale, Columbia and New York University.
Anil holds a Ph.D. and a Master of Marketing degree, both from Cornell University.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Entrepreneurs Need to Make the Transition From Intuition to Evidence in Business Decision Making Through Analytics
Data has replaced oil as the world's most valuable resource, and analytical tools to evaluate it are improving every day
How AI and Data Science are Poised to Drive Significant Changes for Enterprises in 2019
With more and more enterprises undergoing a digital transformation, business intelligence strategies and tools are a critical necessity to derive real value through such a transition