Anil Makhija
VP - Service Delivery, BookMyShow
Anil Makhija is the VP - Service Delivery at BookMyShow. He oversees and is responsible for over all operations and service delivery and deployment of new technologies.
He was also the Vice President at SKIDATA where he oversaw the development of business in the space of Parking Revenue Management (Large format Malls and Airports) and People Access (Managing and tracking of large crowds at International events and Amusement Parks).
Journeying With Your Customer
Every time a customer touches an organization, it is a 'moment of truth'. This is that moment when an organization can make or break a customer's experience.