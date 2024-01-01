Anindita Gupta
Co-founder, Scenic Communication
Latest
The Role of PR in the Changing B2B Landscape
A solid PR strategy can make a company scale new heights and can enable companies to connect with partners, suppliers, customers and investors that help them grow
Tactics That are Essential for PR to Make the Business Shine Brighter
PR is more urgent and incorporated with a brand's potential for progress or disappointment than any time in recent memory
Why PR is Essential for Start-ups and SMEs
PR narratives can be extremely effective in highlighting the deep understanding and expertise of a brand owner/ promoter about the sector of business