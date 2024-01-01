Founder, Pune Eat Outs (PEO)

Being an engineer and an MBA by education Aniruddha Patil has become a known name in the F&B industry as an earnest foodie. The formation of Pune Eat Outs has been Aniruddha's way of turning his passion into a meaningful career choice.

After 14 years of successfully running PEO, Aniruddha has gained much acclaim in the city. He is seen consulting F&B businesses, speaking at conferences and culinary schools, and judging best restaurants at competitions. He has fully invested himself to take PEO to higher standards. Together with his passion for food and technological and business prowess, he is making a tasteful journey of his career.



