Anish Passi
Director, Neostencil
Anish Passi, is the Director at Neostencil which is a unique platform for Test Preparation where you can access live classrooms of the best teachers in India, from the comfort of your home. He is an Engineer from McMaster University, Canada and an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad. He previously founded Testcafe and has extensive experience in the Education industry.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Why Nation-Building is the Need of the Hour for a Country Like India
Inequality in the society is without a shadow of doubt one of the major roadblocks to building a better nation