Anish Passi

Director, Neostencil

Anish Passi, is the Director at Neostencil which is a unique platform for Test Preparation where you can access live classrooms of the best teachers in India, from the comfort of your home. He is an Engineer from McMaster University, Canada and an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad. He previously founded Testcafe and has extensive experience in the Education industry.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why Nation-Building is the Need of the Hour for a Country Like India

Inequality in the society is without a shadow of doubt one of the major roadblocks to building a better nation

