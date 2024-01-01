Anjani Mandal
CEO & Co-Founder, Fortigo Network Logistics Pvt Ltd
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Supply Chain Digitalisation Is the Need of the Hour
The technological advancements being made in the logistics can cause further disruptions, which would push the efficiency of the sector
Lending Platforms to Provide Financial Assistance to the Logistics Players
Through the use of technology and partnership with NBFCs, players remain financially capable while executing their business operations