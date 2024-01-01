Ankur Choudhary
Co-Founder & CIO, Goalwise
Ankur Choudhary is the co-founder and CIO of Goalwise, a unique goal-based investment platform that leverages data-driven algorithms to offer suitable mutual fund investment plans to its customers. At Goalwise, Ankur is responsible for creating investment strategies including Mutual Fund selection and asset allocation strategies, while also overseeing the product and content functions.
