Anshul Vashisht
Co-Founder of Twin Win
Anshul Vashisht is a certified Global Career Counsellor from University of California and Los Angeles. After completing his Engineering, he ventured into the field of education. He is an Entrepreneur and the co-founder of TWIN WIN, a personality transformation organization that trains over 15,000 individuals every year. He also contributes articles to National Dailies like The Times of India, Career Links etc. His guidance has helped thousands of students to reach the pinnacle of success.
