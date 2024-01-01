Anuj Puri
Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants
Will India Housing Sector Return to Favour with Private Equity Firms?
Private Equity firms have their own investment rationale, and Indian residential real estate has been far from being attractive to them
General Elections - The Real Estate Connection
Long-term benefits of recent reforms will accrue only with the continuity of their enforcement by this or the next Government
Private Equity Still Voting for Commercial Real Estate
Commercial segment saw a total PE inflow of nearly $ 2.8 billion in 2018 - up from $ 2.20 billion in 2017, while residential revival depends on returning investor interest
5 Trends That Will Reshape The Indian Real Estate Market
This theme is seen in every tenant build-out today, from traditional law firms to new campuses built by companies like Facebook and Apple.