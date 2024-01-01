Anurag Jhanwar
Co-Founder & Partner, Fintrust Advisors
Latest
Equity Vesting: Balancing Growth And Retention
While vesting acts as an especially important mechanism for ensuring a startup's long-term success, it is often misunderstood and/or implemented incorrectly
Why Crisis Is A Good Time To Start
Creating a winning company is a journey of lifetime and it is bound to see crisis. The earlier one gets an opportunity to embrace it, the stronger will one emerges out of it
Separating the Wheat From the Chaff: Cash Is King Again
As a fallout to the pandemic, one thing has changed for sure-investment strategy