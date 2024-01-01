Anurag Tripathi- Author Dalal's Street

Anurag Tripathi is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business with a course in Advanced Creative Writing from The University of Oxford, Department for Continuing Education. A keen observer of people, he is a master raconteur who draws on his vast reservoir of life experiences.

As an erstwhile Investment Banker, he previously led the retail equity business for a financial company in India. This novel, his second, is a fictionalised no-holds-barred account of what goes on behind the scenes in the financial advisory business in India. Though that still hasn't deterred him from continuing to invest in the Indian stock markets for the last 20 years.

His debut novel on the art market in India was nominated for the Raymond Crossword Book Awards in 2017. A member of the Singapore Writers Group, he now lives in 'The Lion City', along with his wife. Both are keen scuba divers, who like travelling and exploring the worlds lesser-known.