Anushka Iyer
Founder and CEO, Wiggles.in
Latest
Times Are Changing As Women In the D2C Sector Reach New Heights
Women are highly in sync with their employees, go above and beyond while taking care of them
Medical Innovation In Pet Healthcare Is Taking Things Up a Notch
The pet care industry is globally expanding horizontally and vertically with innovative and challenging minds at work
The Time To Have a Gender-Balanced Boardroom Is Now
The world has changed, women have shattered glass ceilings regularly and yet, when it's time for a pitch, or when it's time to change certain policies, the boardroom still feels like a place where one will be judged by one's gender or color