Apoorv Gupta
Co-Founder at ZEX MEDIA
Apoorv Gupta is a content marketer and founder of ZEX MEDIA. He has over 7+ years of experience and has worked with many startups and big fintech companies companies. His expertise includes digital marketing, content writing, content marketing strategy, content development, content audits.
Latest
News and Trends
Bravo Pharma Officially Partners With G42 Healthcare To Spearhead The Field Of Genomics
World-leading healthcare specialists Bravo Pharma have officially entered a strategic partnership with the region's pioneering AI-powered healthcare company G42 Healthcare.