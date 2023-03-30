Bravo Pharma Officially Partners With G42 Healthcare To Spearhead The Field Of Genomics

World-leading healthcare specialists Bravo Pharma have officially entered a strategic partnership with the region's pioneering AI-powered healthcare company G42 Healthcare.

By Apoorv Gupta

Bravo Pharma is a UK-based, global healthcare company, leading the field of genome sequencing solutions, advanced diagnostics, equipment and research.

World-leading healthcare specialists Bravo Pharma have officially entered a strategic partnership with the region's pioneering AI-powered healthcare company G42 Healthcare. In addition to this partnership, Bravo Pharma has also organized and participated with G42 Healthcare in a Conference dedicated to Clinical Genomics, Proteomics and Somalogic at Republicans Oncology Centre Tashkent Uzbekistan, attended by doctors from various oncology regional hospitals and the specialists from G42 Healthcare Abu Dhabi, Dr. Azza Attia and Mohd Rafiq M Zuraiqi.

Furthermore, they participated in the inaugural ceremony of the first Reference Oncology Diagnostic center which has been established by Bravo Pharma Group in association with Republicans Oncology Centre Tashkent Uzbekistan. The ceremony was attended by Indian Ambassador H.E Shri Manish Prabhat, Director Oncology Mirza Ghalib Tillyashaykhov and other office bearers.

G42 Healthcare, the leading Abu Dhabi-based health-tech company, aims to transform the traditional healthcare ecosystem across the region and beyond, by harnessing AI and advanced medical technologies. In line with its mission to unlock the potential of personalized and preventive care, G42 Healthcare has established Biogenix Labs, UAE's first COVID-19 accredited large-scale throughput laboratory, launched IROS, the region's first contract research organization for clinical research, and set up the Omics Centre of Excellence, the region's largest and most technologically advanced Omics facility.

For Bravo Pharma, this strategic partnership with G42 Healthcare signals an increased effort in creating AI-based health services across the region and beyond through best-in-class integrated and multidisciplinary care in Central Asia, Africa and India by building highly efficient clinical reporting systems using bioinformatics and AI.

Bravo Pharma CMD Rakesh Pandey, a well-known entrepreneur and social philanthropist has been the center of the company's operations on extending the field of genomics and pre diagnosis of solid cancer both geographically and research wise.

Regarding the collaboration, he stated, "For us, this partnership comes as a step closer to our mission of taking healthcare to the next level. As time and technology advance, we have the duty to provide everyone with the best and leading healthcare possible to ensure the highest quality of life for all. With G42 Healthcare's AI development and our core new drug discovery cytogenetic, targeted therapy and advanced diagnostics competencies, we will be able to spearhead the region's genome and health data computation processes."

Kareem Shahin, Chief Business Officer, G42 Healthcare commented, "Joining hands with Bravo Pharma strengthens our unified vision for a more personalized, intelligent, and value-based healthcare model. The impactful collaboration will enable us to deploy our best-in-class sequencing technologies to provide clinical genomics sequencing services coupled with clinical reporting and bioinformatics to propel healthcare forward."

About Bravo Pharma

Bravo Pharma is a UK-based, global healthcare company, leading the field of genome sequencing solutions, advanced diagnostics, equipment and research. They utilize the world's most modern and innovative technologies in drug development, targeted therapy, and non-invasive diagnostics to deliver the utmost quality of life to all.

To learn more, visit https://www.bravopharma.com/

To learn more, visit https://www.bravopharma.com/
