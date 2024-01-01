Arjun Dublish
CEO & Co-Founder, Prime Shares Estate
Arjun Dublish – is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Property Technology startup Prime
Shares Estate. Arjun has an extensive Investment Banking background where he has
advised major European and American Investment Banks on how to comply with major
regulatory obligations, designed analytics systems to gain a competitive edge using data
and managed multi-million-pound strategic programmes.
Shares Estate. Arjun has an extensive Investment Banking background where he has
advised major European and American Investment Banks on how to comply with major
regulatory obligations, designed analytics systems to gain a competitive edge using data
and managed multi-million-pound strategic programmes.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
How Crowdfunding is Revolutionizing Investment in the Real Estate Sector
Crowdfunding is a disruptive and decisive force to the real estate industry, and it's ready to offer much more in the days to come