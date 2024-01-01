Arjun Sarin
Lead Strategic Partnership, GetMeAShop
Arjun Sarin leads product partnerships at Times Internet's GetMeAShop - an eCommerce SAAS platform for SMEs to build their digital stores. He is a computer engineer with an MBA from FORE School of Management.He has worked with global clients in implementing enterprise solutions during his 3.5 years stint with Infosys. He strongly believes that technology can help SMEs grow their business and this belief drives him to hustle hard to take GetMeAShop to more SMEs.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Follow These #3 Tricks to Start an Online Business Like a Pro
According to a report by consulting firm Zinnov, people are doing business worth $8-9 Billion through Facebook and Whatsapp.