Lead Strategic Partnership, GetMeAShop

Arjun Sarin leads product partnerships at Times Internet's GetMeAShop - an eCommerce SAAS platform for SMEs to build their digital stores. He is a computer engineer with an MBA from FORE School of Management.

He has worked with global clients in implementing enterprise solutions during his 3.5 years stint with Infosys. He strongly believes that technology can help SMEs grow their business and this belief drives him to hustle hard to take GetMeAShop to more SMEs.