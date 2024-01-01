Arun Pereira
Executive Director, ISB - Centre for Learning and Management Practice
Arun Pereira, Ph.D is faculty at the Indian School of Business (ISB), and Executive Director of the Centre for Learning and Management Practice at ISB. Previously, he spent over 20 years in academia and consulting in the USA. He has authored two books and various research articles, and has won multiple teaching awards.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Note To Entrepreneurs: Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast
It is an accepted fact that much of a learning organization's knowledge wealth is tacit knowledge, held by its employees.
Entrepreneurs: Beware of the Marginal Thinking Trap
If you are the swords of today, are you ignoring the possible bullets of tomorrow?