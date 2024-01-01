Arun Pereira

Executive Director, ISB - Centre for Learning and Management Practice

Arun Pereira, Ph.D  is faculty at the Indian School of Business (ISB), and Executive Director of the Centre for Learning and Management Practice at ISB.  Previously, he spent over 20 years in academia and consulting in the USA.  He has authored two books and various research articles, and has won multiple teaching awards.

 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Note To Entrepreneurs: Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast

It is an accepted fact that much of a learning organization's knowledge wealth is tacit knowledge, held by its employees.

Growth Strategies

Entrepreneurs: Beware of the Marginal Thinking Trap

If you are the swords of today, are you ignoring the possible bullets of tomorrow?

