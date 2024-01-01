Arvind Jain

CEO, NetBiz

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Ways Millennials Are Changing the Way We Eat

A millennial may have a degree in art or music, yet is still likely to have a thorough understanding of nutrition and be able to differentiate between healthy foods and harmful foods

Entrepreneurs

Creating the Perfect Work Environment: Employee Mental Well-Being

Tricks to listen and support in a sensitive manner and putting in place programmes that can take away their stress is the need of the hour

More Authors You Might Like