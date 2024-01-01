Ashish Gurnani

Co-Founder, PostFold

Ashish Gurnani studied Marketing and Finance in Northeastern University, Boston. Post that moved to Seattle to work at the mecca of e-commerce in Amazon as a Digital Advertising Analyst and worked with companies like John Hancock, EMC and Amazon.  He left his high paying job to create ‘PostFold’, a brand that he hopes is looked up to for its culture, honesty and style. Out of work he’s a big foodie who enjoys trying different types of food from all over the world, travelling and experiencing new cultures and swimming on Sundays.

Latest

Marketing

Growing Your Online Presence as an E-commerce Brand - How to do it

A brand isn't the product but the persona that it builds around itself

Growth Strategies

Recurring Customers - the Boon for Online Fashion Startups

All in all, recurring customers are seriously a boon in plain sight and one that every brand should always remember to hold on to

Social Media

6 Reasons Why You Need a Digital Strategy

With new media taking over how we consume information, hence, it's becoming more and more important to stay up to date with the latest technology

Social Media

Marketing

