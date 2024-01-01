Ashish Limaye
CEO - INDIA, Happy Finish
Ashish manages the unique blend of creative and commercial instincts needed in the Advertising space. He regularly visits Management schools as a visiting faculty, enjoys photography, cycling and blogging. He is also a speaker at various engagements around topics involving Media, Communication & Politics. Ashish is also winner of many awards for journalism, and travelogues in India.
