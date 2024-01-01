Ashish Merchant
Managing Partner, Strategic Caravan
Ashish Merchant is managing partner at Strategic Caravan – a marketing consultancy with specializations in direct and interactive marketing and CRM and loyalty programmes. He has worked on a range of brands including Western Union Money Transfer, Godrej, Raymond, Kodak, Metro Shoes, Ranbaxy, Nerolac Paints and Deutsche Bank. Ashish has also incubated an on-demand phone-commerce venture called Takato Dry Cleaners.
Most of Ashish’s time is invested in building civil society: Ashish has served as the vice-chairman of the Aga Khan Foundation’s India team for the last 3 years prior to which he was a director on the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme in India for 3 years – both of which have won numerous awards from Government and Industry bodies for service to the people of India in education, livelihoods and improvement in quality of life.
Ashish has an MBA with specializations in marketing and computer information systems from the University of Rochester in New York and a post-graduate diploma in Advanced Business Analytics from the IIT-Mumbai.
