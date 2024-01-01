Ashish R. Puravankara

Managing Director, Puravankara Limited

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

4 Leadership Lessons That Should Outlast the Pandemic

In the current scenario, a leader's effectiveness will be measured by cultivating shared goals and persuading their team to work towards a collective goal

Technology

Digital Revolution Beckons a New Era Of Real Estate

With social distancing norms continuing to shape our work and life, real estate companies had to undergo a digital transformation to ensure business continuity in the long run

More Authors You Might Like