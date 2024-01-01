Ashok Kumar E R

Co-founder and CEO, Scripbox

Ashok is Founder and CEO of Scripbox, India’s leading and fastest growing online investment platform with more than 1Mn users.



Prior to Scripbox, Ashok has held various leadership positions at IT, Telecom & Hitech companies such as Wipro, Intel, Airtel & Cisco. He is also a very keen marathoner, and started his running career in 2008, at the age of 32. 11 years later, he continues to train and has never missed a week of training.