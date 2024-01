Ashvin Patil

Founder & Director, Biofuels Junction Pvt Ltd

Ashvin Patil, Founder and Director, Biofuels Junction Pvt Ltd, has been a finance professional for close to two decades with expertise in equities and fundraising. Ashvin is a VJTI engineer and MBA from JBIMS. The engineering education comes handy in technical matters related to usage of the biofuels in industrial and commercial applications.