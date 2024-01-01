Atul Temurnikar

Co- Founder & Executive Chairman, Global Indian International School

Mr. Atul Temurnikar is co-founder of the Singapore based Global Indian International School (GIIS) and the non-profit Global Indian Foundation (GIF) which he established in Sept 2002.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

5 Skills for Success for 21st Century Entrepreneurs

With 'Startup' becoming the buzz word for millennials, there is a rise in the number of entrepreneurs making India stand on number 57 in the Global Innovation Index

News and Trends

Why India Needs More Entrepreneurs with Right Educational Support

The start-up and new-age businesses would contribute to employment generation

More Authors You Might Like