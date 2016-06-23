Beerud Sheth
Beerud is responsible for the overall strategy, execution and growth of Gupshup. He also founded Elance, the world‘s largest online services marketplace and has also played various leadership roles at different stages of the company’s growth.
Prior to founding Elance, he worked in the financial services industry – modeling, structuring, and trading fixed income securities and derivatives at Merrill Lynch and before that at Citicorp Securities. His graduate research, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, involved developing autonomous learning software agents for personalized news filtering.
Beerud earned an M.S. in computer science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology & a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, where he was awarded the Institute Silver Medal. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and is a holder of 2 technology patents.
Designing AI Products that Enhance Rather Than Replace Human Connection
"To ensure AI is used for good and does not exploit or alienate users, we need to ensure ethical considerations that focus on data privacy and reduction of bias," says Beerud Sheth Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup
Trends In AI That Will Shape 2025
Business-customer interactions have evolved over the years from basic one-way messaging to two-way personalised communications
Conversational AI for EdTech: Revolutionizing Learning and Engagement
Conversational AI encompasses chatbots, virtual assistants, and interactive learning platforms, holds the potential to revolutionize learning and engagement.
Why AI Is Relevant To Conversational Marketing
Marketers want to have one-on-one conversations with their customers to learn what they are looking for, and develop a stronger, long-term relationship with them
Food For Thought: Restaurants Go Digital To Survive and Thrive
Even after many months of pandemic, as things slowly get back to normal, consumers are increasingly conscious about health and safety. All of these trends are forcing restaurants to go digital in almost every aspect of their business
Why 2018 Was the Year of Transforming Messaging Trends
Here's a look at the year gone by in the world of messaging and conversation experiences.