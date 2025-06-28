"To ensure AI is used for good and does not exploit or alienate users, we need to ensure ethical considerations that focus on data privacy and reduction of bias," says Beerud Sheth Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup

AI has advanced from a developing technology to a significant part of today's marketplace. Businesses across the world have embedded AI in many of their offerings to meet the existing and growing consumer appetite. Virtual assistants and customer service chatbots have become an integral part of our daily interactions. However now the challenge for businesses is to ensure AI is enhancing processes, not replacing them with humans. Although the automation of many tasks has shown to be productive and time saving, it is human relationships built on trust, empathy, and meaningful engagement that businesses rely on for true communication. The advancement of AI is not intended to replace human interaction but rather use technology to augment, strengthen, and enhance human interactions to create personalized experiences, and develop more authentic connections.

The Initial Shift Toward Human-Centric

AI Looking back, the devel opment of AI has primar ily focused on efficiency i.e. reducing human labor, cutting costs, and optimiz ing productivity. However, this generally sets the human at an almost transactional level with AI often being over emphasized on interaction rather than real interaction, thus leading to impersonal experiences that lack warmth and understanding.

As AI becomes more advanced, businesses are recognising the need for designing AI driven solutions that are intended to complement human emotions and social subtleties, rather than replace them. Human centric AI involves moving beyond transactional interactions. It is about allow ing AI to create meaningful in teraction rather than respond ing to queries or automated processes. For industries such as healthcare, customer ser vice, or education, AI can act as a disruptor if designed carefully to incorporate empathy and emotional intelligence and enabling deeper and meaningful relationships.

Augmenting Emotional Intelligence With AI

Incorporating emotional intelligence is one of the key ways that AI can help bolster human connec tion. There have been use cases of chatbots blending emotion with intelligence, such as Hume AI which is designed to recognize and respond to a wide range of human emotions. AI has the ability to understand a person's emotional state by assessing a person's reaction based on tone of voice, facial expressions, and language patterns and respond appropriately. Hume's audio responses exhibit human emotion to its voice tonalities, its pauses in speaking, and sometimes an openness to admitting to feeling guilty for its limitations. In the business land scape, it's all the more important to embed this emotional understanding in AI Agents. Imagine that a user is experiencing tech nical difficulty and feeling frustration.

An emotional AI chatbot like Hume could quickly pick up on the user's tone of frustration, and respond in a calmer and more patient tone, and perhaps marginally more human-like than a typical error message, and offer reassurance or apologize for their inconvenience. This would feel more hu man and less robotic than a standard error message. It can help complement human empathy rather than replace it, ensuring that appropriate and com passionate responses are provided to users.

Personalization: Key to Meaningful Engagement

Personalization has become one of AI's most powerful capabilities. Businesses are beginning to understand that hyper personalizing their ap proach can make for a much closer and more meaningful interaction with their audi ence when they analyze user preferences, behaviors, and past interactions. For instance, think about when you listen to music, or watch a movie. Services such as Netflix and Spotify know exactly what to recommend to you, not just because there is a predetermined algorithm but mainly because of AI that makes specialized recom mendations based on specific tastes.

In the same way, your shopping experiences on an e-commerce site are enhanced with AI powered solutions. This entire model of personalization enhances the experience, brings famil iarity, and connects the user in a way that goes beyond a program of machine gener ated responses and appears to be more similar to that of the interaction with humans.

AI driven personalization can also disrupt spaces such as education and health. In online education, adaptive AI tutors personalize lesson plans taking into consider ation a learner's progress (on adaptive assessments) and learning style to elicit a more effective and engaging learning experience leading to better learning outcomes. In hospitals and healthcare, AI assistants provide resources to doctors to enhance patient care by examining medi cal histories and using AI to derive insights as needed to personalize care to the individual patient. By making experiences more human centered, AI enhances rather than diminishes genuine interactions.

Avoiding The Pitfalls

With AI, the possibili ties are endless, but it's important to find the right balance between human oversight and automation. Thoughtful implementation is the key to ensuring that conver sations feel genuine and meaningful and that users stay engaged. A balanced approach works best where AI and people work in tandem, allowing a seamless user experience. Another key aspect to keep in mind is transparency. Users should know when they are interacting with AI, and should have the option to escalate the conversation to a human when they deem neces sary. A simple message of 'This is an AI assistant. For human support please type 'help',' adds that transparency and gives users options. To ensure AI is used for good and does not exploit or alienate users, we need to ensure ethical consid erations that focus on data privacy and reduc tion of bias.

AI Should Strengthen Human Connection

As AI continues to ad vance, it will play an even more vital role in enhanc ing human connection. The future of AI signifies the growth of enhanced connections based on our inherent social tenden cies. Businesses embrac ing human-centered AI, will form stronger relationships with their customers, employees, and community mem bers. By creating AI systems that make use of contex tual awareness, emotion recognition, and person alization of experience, companies can develop technology to support and complement our hu man interactions, rather than diminish them.

The key to success lies in using AI as an enabler to develop meaningful relationships, and em power people to connect, collaborate, and commu nicate on a deeper level. AI should not seek to re place human connection but amplify it, ensuring that technology remains a tool for bringing people closer together rather than driving them apart. The question for business is not whether to adopt AI, it is how to leverage it to enhance clarity, foster human connection, and bring empathy to every interaction.