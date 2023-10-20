Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rise of AI is transforming the way we work and learn. According to the World Economic Forum, AI is expected to perform over 50% of all tasks currently performed by humans by 2025, which if practically visualized, sounds alarming. There's been a huge debate on the impact of Generative AI on various sectors, in particular education with concerns such as originality of thought and accuracy of content coming to the fore.

However, despite these anxieties, the education sector stands to benefit significantly from integrating AI technologies especially in the form of Conversational AI. This technology, which encompasses chatbots, virtual assistants, and interactive learning platforms, holds the potential to revolutionize learning and engagement.

AI ADVANTAGE FOR EDTECH

One of the significant advantages is the personalized learning experience it offers. Conversational AI can adapt to individual students' needs, learning styles, and paces, providing tailor-made explanations, exercises, and feedback. This level of personalization fosters a more inclusive learning environment, catering to students with diverse backgrounds and abilities.

The instantaneous nature of conversational AI facilitates real-time interaction, allowing students to seek clarification and assistance precisely when they need it, thus promoting active participation and reducing the frustration associated with unresolved doubts. Additionally, educators can leverage AI-powered analytics to gain insights into students' learning patterns, enabling them to fine-tune their teaching strategies and address areas of struggle more effectively.

Conversational AI tools such a s chatbot are capable of fixing many of these issues.

While technology has given birth to edtech- education companies with a strong tech backbone, many face challenges such as high costs of acquiring new students, addressing student enquiries in real- time, and ensuring that students remain committed to the course for the entire duration. Tools such as chatbot are capable of fixing many of these issues. Here are some of the ways in which conversational AI can help alter the participation of parents and students for a better learning process.

FIRSTLY: conversational processes can assist students in selecting and paying for the appropriate curriculum. With the help of chatbots, students can easily navigate through course content, understand the course objectives, and select the appropriate curriculum that suits their interests.

SECONDLY: AI-powered chatbots can enable upselling, cross-selling, and making purchase recommendations to parents while addressing their concerns.

THIRDLY: geotargeting helps establish interpersonal communication and remarketing campaigns for users on their preferred platform.

FOURTHLY: with contextual adjustments, AI systems can assist in addressing frequently asked questions and move complicated or sophisticated inquiries to human advisors.

FINALLY: virtual assistants can help run polls, collect ratings, and gather reviews via a communicative process, which can then be analyzed to provide personalized responses. This helps edtech firms gain a better understanding of their customer's needs and preferences. The future of education lies in embracing this technology to provide a better learning experience and prepare students for a future that will be driven by AI.