Ben W James
Founder and CEO, GRT India
International’s presence in the country and plays a vital role across all functions, including
policy, finance, business development, operations and strategy.
Why Road Construction Needs New Hands in India
The road sector in India is in desperate need of new technologies. Not only to improve speed and quality, but also to introduce more environmentally friendly construction techniques.