Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, is a seasoned media and technology executive and entrepreneur. In the past decade, Bhaskar has established himself as a well-regarded early-stage investor and adviser, especially in the UK and India. He has held senior corporate positions with Times of India, Zee Telefilms and Altavista UK.

In 2000, he started his first entrepreneurial venture, Recreate Solutions, a company within the digital media realm and backed by Insight Partners. After scaling the business, he sold the business to a US Systems Integrator. He has since been an investor in a number of technology and media early stage business through his proprietary fund, Heath Ventures, and has invested his proprietary funds in more than half a dozen start-ups in UK and India across media technologies, PaaS and social segments. He has exited businesses as an entrepreneur and as an investor and brings a strong sense of positioning businesses for exit.

An Alumni of IIT-Kharagpur and an AMP from Harvard, Bhaskar is very active in the angel community network in UK and in India. He brings an international flavor to Unicorn India Ventures and would enable early stage business in their international roll-out strategy as well as being potential targets for international business looking at strategic entry into India