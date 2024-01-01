Bhavjot Kaur
Co founder of Clinikk
Bhavjot is currently the Co-Founder of Clinikk, which is country’s first of its kind AI based healthcare concierge.There she oversees operations and business development. Previously she has 4 years of experience as an Operations and Production Geoscientist with Royal Dutch Plc. She is a certified cavern diver and indulges in extensive offbeat travel as an ardent enthusiast.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Taking a Leap – From Being a Geologist to a Healthcare Entrepreneur
Exploration and curiosity blended in my life to become a part and parcel of my existence.