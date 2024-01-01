Bhupendra Khanal
Founder and CEO at Dogsee Chew
Bhupendra Khanal is the Founder and CEO at Dogsee Chew, India’s first all-natural dog treats brand made with 100% yak and cow milk. He singlehandedly incepted the parent company Khanal Foods Pvt. Ltd in September 2015, while Dogsee Chew came into existence in February 2016 thanks to his expertise in product innovation and business strategy, along with an undying love for dogs.
At the innovative and dedicated brand, focused on the health and wellness of dogs, Bhupendra is responsible for driving the mission and vision, while also overseeing the day to day operations of the brand.
