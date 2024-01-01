Bhupesh Daheria

CEO - Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security & Telecommunication

Daheria has over 23 years’ experience in entrepreneurship, telecom, innovation, skilling, data science, higher education and EduTech. His life is focused on eradicating the birth penalty through offering quality education to the masses at affordable cost and improving the overall quality and learning outcome of higher education in India. He founded mUniversity (mUni) an end to end online higher education solution provider, education digital infrastructure, education marketplace and MOOC platforms.