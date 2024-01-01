Brijraj Vaghani

CEO & Co-founder, Birds Eye Systems

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

#5 Ways India is Taking the Lead in Transportation Sector

Given the size and stage of development, India is set to take advantage of the developments in public transport.

Technology

Top 5 Trends for Travel Apps In 2017

With real time tracking available and public agencies moving all offline timetable data online, travel will now become seamless

Business News

9 Investor checklist for capturing untapped funds

All you need to do is master the art of determining right kinds of markets and investors.

More Authors You Might Like